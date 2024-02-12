Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 AM EST, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Inland Sussex County
8
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lebanon County
Winter Storm Warning
from MON 11:00 PM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Berks County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Mercer County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 5:00 PM EST, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Coastal Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Ocean County, New Castle County

15 members of synagogue in Cherry Hill head to Israel for mission to help those impacted by attacks

By
Published 
Israel Hamas war
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Group from Camden heads to Israel to offer aid

FOX 29's Jenni Joyce catches up with volunteers from a group in Camden County travelling to Israel to offer aid to those impacted by the October 7th attack.

CHERRY HILL, N.j. - Synagogue members from Camden County are on their way to Israel to offer help to those impacted by the October 7th attack. 

FOX 29’s Jenni Joyce caught up with the group before their travels. 

The members on the mission trip say they are motivated to get to Israel and see first-hand what has happened and is happening and do what they can to help.

"Ever since October 7 all of our hearts have been breaking for what's been happening in Israel," said Rabbi Micah Peltz, Temple Beth Sholom. "We really felt a need to go."

A group of 15 members from Temple Beth Sholom synagogue in Cherry Hill including Rabbi Micah Peltz are en route to Israel.

"Being thousands of miles away when everything is going on there is really difficult, so having an opportunity to go there, be on the ground and show our support in person means a lot," said Marty Chazin, Temple Beth Sholom member.

"Our first day there we will be heading south, visiting sites like the place the Nova Music Festival happened where hundreds of people were massacred," said Rabbi Peltz. 

Rachel is a mom of two young children and while leaving them behind for the trip is nerve-racking, she says the purpose is bigger. 

"Leaving them for any vacation is nerve racking, but especially this one, but my kids know that I'm going to do a mitzvah and help people and volunteer," she said. "And they're proud of me for going and they’re excited to hear all about it." 

Renewing connections to the country while volunteering and offering support on the ground, this group will be helping the people of Israel while helping themselves to feel not so helpless during such a heartbreaking time.

"I don't know if I'll have a sense of peace because I'm sure we are going to see some pretty awful things, but to have a sense that Israel will be ok and my kids here living in America as Jews will be ok," Rachel said. 

Some of the members also said they expect to feel stronger after this trip, expressing that they look forward to sharing their stories with friends, family, and synagogue members once they return next weekend.