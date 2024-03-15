15-year-old arrested, charged in connection with gun shop burglary in Evesham

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after he was identified as being involved in a gun shop burglary in Evesham Township.

Officials announced the boy was detained after a search warrant execution March 7, officials said.

Four suspects broke into the Urban Tactical Firearms gun shop February 26, after heaving a landscaping rock through the glass doors and then entering the business, tripping an alarm as they got inside.

Video captured them moving quickly, breaking glass cases with the same rock to take merchandise.

Officials said they stole four handguns and one long gun rifle, along with a lot of ammo.

The four used a stolen Hyundai to arrive and leave the scene and police found that vehicle abandoned on Breeders Cup Drive, in Cherry Hill, two days later.

Police processed the Hyundai and determined it was the same vehicle used at the gun shop and from the evidence, they were able to identify a suspect, according to authorities.

They executed the search warrant at a Cherry Hill address and arrested the boy, while also recovering stolen property and other evidence.

The 15-year-old is charged with burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and other related offenses. He is being held at Camden County Youth Detention Facility.

Law enforcement are continuing to search for the three other people involved in the burglary and ask anyone with information to contact Evesham Police at 856-983-1116, the confidential tip line at 856-983-4699, email KennedyS@eveshampd.org or anonymous texts ETPDTIP TO 847411.