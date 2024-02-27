Video: Multiple guns, ammunition stolen as suspects break into South Jersey gun shop
EVESHAM, N.J. - Police are on the lookout for four suspects after a brazen gun burglary was caught on video in South Jersey this week.
A burglar alarm was set off at Urban Tactical Firearms on Route 70 in Evesham around 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Video from inside the shop showed the suspects launching an unknown object into the front door, then kicking it in before rushing into the shop.
Multiple firearms, along with various types of ammunition, were stolen. The types of guns were not specified.
Police say the four masked suspects fled in a white Hyundai sedan before they arrived.