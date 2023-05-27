Police impersonators sought for stealing guns during Bucks County home invasion, officials say

A trio of suspects posed as police as they robbed a home in Bucks County, getting away with two of the homeowner's firearms, according to officials.

Police say the three men entered a home on Reliance Place in Hilltown Township Thursday after identifying themselves as part of the sheriff's department.

One of the men was armed with a handgun as they ransacked the house, authorities say.

MORE HEADLINES:

Several items were stolen, including two handguns registered to the victim, who was forced to the ground with his hands tied behind his back. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.