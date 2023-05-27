Female suspect in custody after woman in her 60s shot dead in Northeast Philadelphia home: police

article

One woman is dead, and another is in custody after shots were fired inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia early Saturday evening.

Police say the 63-year-old woman was shot twice in a living room on the 3300 block of Kayford Circle around 4:30 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene from two gunshot wounds to the stomach and chest.

Another woman was taken into custody as one gun was recovered, according to police.

A motive is not known at this time.