15-year-old boy in critical condition following shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

Police say a 15-year-old boy is in critical condition following a shooting in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 700 block of North Markoe Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the boy was shot once in the abdomen and once in the hand. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

