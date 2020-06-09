15-year-old in critical condition after shooting in Logan

article

A 15-year-old is fighting for his life in an area hospital after he was shot in Logan early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say police responded to the 5100 block of North Camac Street about 12:30 Tuesday morning on the report of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they discovered a 15-year-old teen suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his legs, arms and chest.

The teen was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

