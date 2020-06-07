Delaware man charged with attempted murder in road rage incident, police say

article

A Delaware man is in custody after reportedly firing multiple shots during a road rage incident on Saturday.

Kevin T. Brownlee, 28 of Lewes, has been charged with attempteed murder and several other counts, according to authorities.

Troopers were dispatched for multiple reports fired at approximately 6:22 p.m. to a residence in the 33000 block of Sandy Bay Drive.

Upon arrival, troopers learned that a man, 38, had been shot and was in the process of being treated by medical personnel.

Police say the victim had witnessed a small dark-colored SUV with a kayak on the roof traveling on Camp Arrow Head Road recklessly. The victim followed the vehicle and was able to get the SUV stopped as it made a left turn onto Sand Bay Drive.

The victim then made contact with the driver, Kevin Brownlee, to confront him about his reckless driving.

Brownlee attempted to punch the victim from inside his vehicle. To block Brownlee's punch, the victim reached into the SUV and got his arm stuck inside the SUV as Brownlee started to speed off.

Eventually, the victim was able to remove his arm and fell to the ground. Brownlee put his vehicle in reverse and attempted to run over the victim.

Fortunately, the victim avoided being struck by Brownlee's car and got back into his vehicle to look for Brownlee.

The victim located Brownlee at his residence on Sand Bay Drive and the two engaged in a physical altercation.

Brownlee went inside his home to retrieve a handgun and when he returned, he reportedly began firing shots at the victim who was inside his car.

The victim was subsequently struck by a bullet and proceeded to exited his vehicle as Brownlee continued to fire rounds at him.

Police say, the victim was able to get away on foot, and Brownlee returned to his residence.

The 38-year-old male victim was transported to a local area hospital where he was treated for a gunshot wound to his upper extremity and a graze to his head.

Brownlee was taken into custody at his residence without incident, and the handgun was recovered.

He has been charged with: Attempted Murder 1st, Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony, Reckless Endanger First Degree and Criminal Mischief $5000 or More Damage Property.

He is being held at the Sussex Correctional Institution $168000.00 cash-only bond.

