15-year-old student critical after incident at Murrell Dobbins High School: officials

A teen girl is fighting for her life after officials say an incident at a high school in North Philadelphia left her in critical condition.

According to Philly officials, a tragic incident occurred at Murrell Dobbins High School Tuesday.

Due to the incident, a 15-year-old student was immediately transported from the school to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where she is receiving intensive medical care and treatment.

She remains in critical condition.

Philly detectives are working closely with school officials to gather information and understand all the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The investigation is in its developing stages and police say they will not be making any assumptions about the incident, focusing primarily on the safety and well-being of the student, her family and the school community.

Dr. Tony B. Watlington Sr., Superintendent of Schools for the School District of Philadelphia, said that Murrell Dobbins High School was placed in lockdown immediately following Tuesday’s incident. Emergency crisis response counselors were made available to students at the school.

On Wednesday, the high school will open as regularly scheduled and mental health care and counseling will be made available to any student who requests it.

"Our hearts and prayers are with the student and her family, as well as her classmates and friends at Murrell Dobbins High School," Dr. Watlington said.

Mayor Cherelle L. Parker went to the hospital with Dr. Watlington and Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel, along with Chief Public Safety Director Adam Geer, School Board President Reginald Streater, Chief Education Officer Debora Carrera, and other City officials, to visit with the student’s mother, father and family.

"I am asking for the media to exercise sensitivity in their reporting on this tragedy, until the Police Department can complete its investigation and share its findings with the family, the School District, and my office," Mayor Parker said. "The welfare and well being of the student and her family, along with every student and employee at Murrell Dobbins, must be our primary concern today."