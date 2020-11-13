16-year-old boy in critical condition following shooting in West Philadelphia, police say
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old boy in critical condition.
It happened on the 300 block of N. 55th Street around 8 p.m. Friday.
Police say the teen was shot once in the stomach. He was taken to University of Pennsylvania.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
