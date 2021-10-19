Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old girl robbed at knife-point on Broad Street Line, SEPTA police seek suspect

Crime & Public Safety
SEPTA police ask for assistance in identifying the man last seen on Route 13 trolley.

CENTER CITY - A 16-year-old girl was robbed at knife-point and SEPTA police are asking for help identifying the suspect.

Officials say the girl was at the Race-Vine Station on the Broad Street Line Tuesday afternoon, around 3:30, when she was robbed.

The man then fled the scene on a southbound train. He exited at the City Hall Station and took a Route 13 trolley going west.

The victim reported the incident to SEPTA police. No injuries to the victim were reported.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, or the man, is urged to contact SEPTA police at 215-580-8111.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

