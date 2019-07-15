16-year-old leads police on chase; SUV catches fire after crashing into backyard

article

A 16-year-old driver is in custody after leading police on a high-speed chase early Monday morning.

Police say the vehicle pursuit began at around 6:19 a.m. on Fondren at Westheimer Road.

The chase lasted about 30 minutes.

It ended with the teen crashing his parents' SUV into the backyard of a home near S. Piney Point Road and Windermere Lane, where it caught fire.

Houston firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The driver was take into custody with only seatbelt rash injuries.