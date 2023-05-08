16-year-old shot and killed in Berks County, officials say

article

Reading police are investigating a shooting that killed a 16-year-old boy over the weekend.

On Saturday at around 6 p.m., police responded to Greenwich and Birch streets in Reading where authorities say they found a deceased 16-year-old on the sidewalk.

An investigation revealed that the victim and three other males were walking on Greenwich Street towards a corner store when an unknown shooter fired shots in their direction, striking the 16-year-old.

MORE HEADLINES

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Crime Alert Berks County anonymous tip line at (877)-373-9913.