Police searching for 2 men who escaped Philadelphia prison
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for two men who they say escaped from a Philadelphia prison through a hole in a perimeter fence.
Police say the 18-year-old Ameen Hurst and 24-year-old Nasir Grant escaped from a prison on the 8300 of State Road Sunday around 8 p.m.
Ameen Hurst (left), Nasir Grant (right)
Investigators say their escape through a hole in a fence was captured on surveillance video.
Hurst is accused of at least four Philadelphia murders, including a Christmas Eve homicide and a deadly quadruple shooting months later.