Police searching for 2 men who escaped Philadelphia prison

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for two men who they say escaped from a Philadelphia prison through a hole in a perimeter fence. 

Police say the 18-year-old Ameen Hurst and 24-year-old Nasir Grant escaped from a prison on the 8300 of State Road Sunday around 8 p.m. 

Ameen Hurst (left), Nasir Grant (right)

Investigators say their escape through a hole in a fence was captured on surveillance video.

Hurst is accused of at least four Philadelphia murders, including a Christmas Eve homicide and a deadly quadruple shooting months later.