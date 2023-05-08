Police: Argument leads to deadly shooting in Frankford

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that they say killed a man in Frankford Monday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Church Lane where officers say they located a 46-year-old man who had been shot in the chest.

Police transported the victim to Albert Einstein Medical Center where authorities say he was pronounced at 4:24 p.m.

Chief Inspector Scott Small says the 22-year-old shooter and the victim got into an argument before guns were drawn and shots were fired.

Preliminary information suggests that the 22-year-old has a permit to carry his gun. Authorities say the shooter remained on scene and cooperated with police.

Two firearms were recovered, and one man is in custody, according to officials.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.



