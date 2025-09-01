17-year-old boy killed during midday shootout in Wilmington

article

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed during a midday shootout along the 1200 block of Sycamore Street in Wilmington, Delaware on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

At approximately 1:20 p.m., police arrived on scene and located a male gunshot victim, who was then transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. He later succumbed to his injuries.

Witnesses told police that two groups of people started shooting at each other.

There were two other shootings nearby on Monday, one about 90 minutes later, and one at around 7 p.m. It's unclear if they're connected.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Brendan Shea at (302) 576-3649.