17-year-old boy shot while handling guns with friends inside home, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police say a 17-year-old boy was shot inside a home in the city's Olney neighborhood.
It happened in a basement on the 6000 block of North American Street around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.
According to police, the teen was shot once in the abdomen while hanging out with some friends. Chief Inspector Scott Small said they were handling two semi-automatic weapons when one of the guns went off.
Police brought the teen to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
Everyone inside of the home is cooperating with police. The teen does not live at the location.
The shooting appears accidental.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
