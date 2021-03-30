Police: Man shot, killed while working on campaign about gun violence in North Philadelphia

A man is dead after he was shot and killed while shooting a video campaign about gun violence in the city.

The shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. Monday night in North Philadelphia on the 1900 block of Page Street.

Police say the victim, a 55-year-old man, was shot multiple times next to his work van.

Officials say the man was there to interview family members of victims of gun violence.

So far, no arrests, and police say they don't yet know why the victim was shot.

