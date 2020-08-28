17-year-old boy stable after shooting in East Germantown

article

Authorities say a 17-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the leg Thursday night in East Germantown.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of East Woodlawn Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 17-year-old victim was shot once in the left thigh. He was reportedly taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in stable condition.

Police have not reported any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the shooting.

