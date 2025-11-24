17-year-old charged with murdering his mother in Mays Landing: prosecutors

article

The Brief A 17-year-old from Mays Landing has been charged in connection with the stabbing death of his mother, Julissa Serrano, 49. Police found Serrano with multiple stab wounds inside a home at the Meadowbrook Condos on Saturday evening. The teen is charged with murder and weapons offenses and remains in custody at a juvenile facility.



Police in Atlantic County say a 17-year-old from Mays Landing is accused of killing his mother during a violent attack inside their condo complex Saturday night.

What we know:

The Hamilton Township Police Department received a call around 6:05 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, reporting a teenage male in possession of a knife. Officers responded to a residence in the Meadowbrook Condos in Mays Landing, where they found 49-year-old Julissa Serrano suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Serrano was transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center in Atlantic City, where she was pronounced dead. The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the official cause and manner of death following an autopsy.

The charges

The accused 17-year-old has been charged with:

Murder

Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

Unlawful possession of a weapon

He was processed and taken to the Harborfields Atlantic Youth Center, where he is being held pending his first court appearance.

What's next:

The case is under investigation by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Hamilton Township Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 609-909-7666 or submit an anonymous tip at ACPO.Tips. Tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or crimestoppersatlantic.com, which offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest and indictment.