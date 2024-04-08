17-year-old critical after double shooting in West Philadelphia: police

A 17-year-old is fighting for his life after police say a double shooting occurred in West Philly Monday afternoon.

Upon arrival at the scene on the 5000th block of Ogden Strett at around 3:45 p.m., police found a 22-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her right leg.

Police took her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was placed in stable condition.

A second victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found suffering from gunshot wounds to his groin, abdomen and tight leg.

Police also took him to Penn where he was placed in critical condition.

No weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.