17-year-old dies after losing control of vehicle, striking tree in Wilmington

Authorities in Delaware say a young driver lost his life after he lost control of his vehicle and struck a tree Wednesday night in Wilmington.

State police say the 17-year-old boy was speeding on Grubb Road shortly before midnight when he lost control of his 2009 Nissan Altima and left the roadway.

According to police the vehicle spun out of control and rammed into a tree. The driver, whose identity has not been released, was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Grubb Road was closed for around four hours as police investigated and the accident was cleared.

