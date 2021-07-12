17-year-old hospitalized after beating, abduction in Oxford Circle, police say

A 17-year-old boy is in the hospital after being abducted and beaten in the Oxford Circle section of the city.

It all began around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, when police say the boy's parents realized he wasn't home, but his car was still there.

They found three bullets in the basement and a blood trail and notified police.

Police were able to track his cell phone to the 6200 block of Trotter Street where they set up a barricade.

Police were able to negotiate with three people inside the home – two women and a man, all in their 20s.

All three suspects were taken into custody.

The boy is now at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children with severe head and face lacerations.

