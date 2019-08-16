17-year-old shot and killed in South Philadelphia

article

A 17-year-old is dead after he was shot in the head in South Philadelphia Wednesday, authorities say.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Bambrey Terrace Wednesday evening, just before 7:30, on the report of a male shot.

According to officials, police found a 17-year-old male shot in the head when they arrived on the scene.

He was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old was identified as Ammar Hassan of the 2900 block of North 12th Street.

Police say the investigation is active. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.