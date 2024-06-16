Expand / Collapse search
17-year-old victim identified in fatal shooting at Fairmount Park during 'pop-up' party

Published  June 16, 2024 7:31pm EDT
Photos of 17-year-old Isya "Cece" Stanley were provided to FOX 29 by her family.

PHILADELPHIA - A family is in mourning after an impromptu party in Fairmount Park left a 17-year-old girl dead and four juveniles injured Saturday night.

According to police, the tragic night began with a pop-up party near 29th and Ridge. Officers broke up the gathering just before 11 p.m.

A very large group of kids and young adults, about 100 in total, then moved from that location to near North 33rd Street in Fairmount Park.

Officials say police nearby heard gunshots coming from the park. 

Police say five juveniles, three boys and two girls, were hit by gunfire.

Of the five shot, a 17-year-old girl, later identified by her parents as Isya Stanley, was killed. 

A vigil for Isya, who her family says went by the nickname "Cece," was held Sunday night in West Philadelphia. 

FOX 29’s Ellen Kolodziej spoke with the 17-year-old’s parents, Iself and Regina Jones Stanley during an interview that will air only FOX 29 tonight at 10 p.m.

According to Isya’s family, she recently graduated from high school and is described as the life of the party who lit up every room.

Isya’s parents are heartbroken and urge their daughter’s killer to come forward. 

Of the other juveniles shot, three were rushed to Temple University Hospital by either police or medics, while two walked into the hospital. Isya died shortly after arriving, around 11:15 p.m.

The other victims, ranging in age from 14 to 18, were all listed as stable, according to officials.

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace stated the crime scene was very large and no motive for the violence was immediately known. Investigators found at least 11 spent shell casings at the scene.

The investigation is active and anyone with information should the Homicide Detectives Division at 215-686-3334.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.