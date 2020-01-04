18-year-old charged with murder in fatal stabbing of Camden County deli owner

article

Police have arrested an 18-year-old who they say is responsible for the stabbing death of a Camden County deli owner on Friday.

Dyheam Williams, 18, was charged Sunday with murder and related offenses.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing outside the Shamrock Delicatessen in Audubon shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Police discovered 52-year-old Jerome Pastore, of West Berlin, on the 100 block of Cuthbert Boulevard, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Pastore, the deli's owner, was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A GoFundMe has been set up on behalf of Pastore's family in the wake of his death.

On Saturday, authorities put out a photo of a man on a bicycle sought in connection with the stabbing.

Williams was arrested at his Lindenwold home Sunday and remanded to Camden County jail pending a pretrial detention hearing.

