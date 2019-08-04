18-year-old in critical condition after Kensington shooting

article

An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting in Kensington.

Police say they were called to the 1800 block of East Venango Street just after 9 p.m. Sunday on a shooting.

When they arrived, authorities say they found an 18-year-old male shot multiple times. He sustained gunshot wounds to the leg, in the arm and in his chest.

The victim was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.