18-year-old killed in North Philadelphia double shooting, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a young woman was killed in a double shooting Thursday night in North Philadelphia.
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 200 block of West Glenwood Avenue for reports of a shooting.
Police found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and a 23-year-old who had been struck in the hand.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Philadelphia carjackings: What police say you should know amid spike in carjackings
- Teen wounded during attempted carjacking turned shootout in Mount Airy, police say
- Teen, woman hurt in North Philadelphia shooting
- Man accused of stabbing mother, setting house on fire in Kensington
Officers rushed the victims to Temple University Hospital where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement