18-year-old killed in North Philadelphia double shooting, police say

Police say a young woman was killed in a double shooting Thursday night in North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 200 block of West Glenwood Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Police found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the left side of the chest and a 23-year-old who had been struck in the hand.

Officers rushed the victims to Temple University Hospital where the 18-year-old was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.

