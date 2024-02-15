18-year-old male shot multiple times and killed in Lawncrest: officials

article

An 18-year-old male was shot multiple times and killed in the city’s Lawncrest neighborhood, in another violent episode in Philadelphia.

The young man was shot near Rising Sun Avenue and Rosalie Street Thursday night, a little before 9 p.m., authorities said.

When police arrived, they found the 18-year-old with five gunshot wounds in his upper body.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he died.

Police say they are still investigating the scene. They haven’t found any weapons and no arrests have been made.

