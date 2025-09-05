18-year-old shot while walking down street overnight in Philadelphia: police

The Brief An 18-year-old was shot twice in the abdomen while walking down the street with a friend overnight in Philadelphia. Investigators say the victim was approached by three suspects who exited a white car and opened fire. No arrests have been reported.



A Philadelphia teenager is expected to recover after police say he was shot while walking down the street with a friend overnight.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Chandler Street around midnight for reports of a shooting.

Police found an 18-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and brought him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Investigators believe the victim and a friend were walking down the street when they were approached by three suspects who exited a white SUV.

During the confrontation, police say at least seven shots were fired from two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons.

The 18-year-old was hit twice in the abdomen and the person he was walking with was not injured.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a ski mask was found at the crime scene. He did not speculate how it may be connected to the investigation.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported.

Police are hopeful that nearby surveillance cameras may have captured the suspects or their getaway car.