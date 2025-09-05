18-year-old shot while walking down street overnight in Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia teenager is expected to recover after police say he was shot while walking down the street with a friend overnight.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Chandler Street around midnight for reports of a shooting.
Police found an 18-year-old suffering from two gunshot wounds to the abdomen and brought him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Investigators believe the victim and a friend were walking down the street when they were approached by three suspects who exited a white SUV.
During the confrontation, police say at least seven shots were fired from two separate caliber semi-automatic weapons.
The 18-year-old was hit twice in the abdomen and the person he was walking with was not injured.
Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that a ski mask was found at the crime scene. He did not speculate how it may be connected to the investigation.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been reported.
Police are hopeful that nearby surveillance cameras may have captured the suspects or their getaway car.