19-year-old charged in shooting death of 11-year-old brother in Overbrook

A 19-year-old has been charged in the shooting death of his 11-year-old brother in Overbrook, authorities announced Wednesday.

Nikeem Leach was charged with involuntary manslauter and related offenses.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. Monday on the 5700 block of Haddington Lane.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

Police said Leach rushed outside after the shooting and went door-to-door begging neighbors for help. Officials took him into custody a few minutes later.

SkyFOX footage captured the teen falling to his knees as an officer picked him up and carried him to a van to be questioned by authorities.

The brothers were home alone at the time of the shooting, according to police. A weapon was recovered from the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

Monday's incident followed several recent shootings that left young children injured across Philadelphia.

On Oct. 19, 11-month-old Yazeem Jenkins was critically wounded after being shot on West Luzerne Street in Hunting Park. Francisco Ortiz, 29, was charged with attempted murder in connection with the case.

Nikolette Rivera was fatally shot in Kensington in late October.

On Oct. 20, 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera was shot and killed on North Water Street in Kensington. Freddie Perez, 30, was charged with murder in connection with the case. Authorities allege that Ortiz supplied the gun used in the killing.

Semaj, 10, was injured in a drive-by shooting in Frankford in early November.

Most recently, on Thursday, Nov. 7, a 10-year-old boy was critically injured following a drive-by shooting on Margaret Street in Frankford. His shooter remains at large.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.