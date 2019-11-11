11-year-old boy shot and killed in Overbrook; 19-year-old brother in custody

article

Police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot and killed in Overbrook Monday.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. on the 5700 block of Haddington Lane.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. He succumbed to his injuries a short time later. Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

FOX 29's Bruce Gordon reports the victim's 19-year-old brother is in police custody.

Police said the 19-year-old went door-to-door looking for help from neighbors before leaving the scene. He was picked up by police without incident and is now being questioned.

The brothers were home alone at the time of the shooting, according to police. It remains unclear whether the shooting was accidental or deliberate.

A weapon was recovered from the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

Monday's incident follows several recent shootings that left young children injured across Philadelphia.

On Oct. 19, 11-month-old Yazeem Jenkins was critically wounded after being shot on West Luzerne Street in Hunting Park. Francisco Ortiz, 29, was charged with attempted murder in connection with the case.

Nikolette Rivera was fatally shot in Kensington in late October.

On Oct. 20, 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera was shot and killed on North Water Street in Kensington. Freddie Perez, 30, was charged with murder in connection with the case. Authorities allege that Ortiz supplied the gun used in the killing.

Semaj, 10, was injured in a drive-by shooting in Frankford in early November.

Most recently, on Thursday, Nov. 7, a 10-year-old boy was critically injured following a drive-by shooting on Margaret Street in Frankford. His shooter remains at large.

