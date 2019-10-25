Police: Suspect in 11-month-old shooting supplied weapon used in homicide of 2-year-old

article

Authorities say the man who they believe is responsible for shooting an 11-month-old child over the weekend also supplied the gun used in the weekend slaying of a 2-year-old girl in Kensington.

During a press conference Friday, police said Francisco Ortiz was arrested in court while facing an unrelated charge. Investigators allege Ortiz fired on a car Saturday night in Hunting Park and critically injured an 11-month-old.

Officials say the father of the 11-month-old was Ortiz's intended target, but the child was hit four times instead. The violence was reportedly a result of a narcotics transaction dispute.

Ortiz is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges.

Less than 24-hours later, 2-year-old Nikolette Rivera was fatally caught in the cross fire of a shooting at a row home in Kensington. Police say Rivera, her mother and another man were hit by a hail of gunfire. Police allege Tavon Thomas, 25, and Freddie Perez were responsible for the shooting.

On Friday, police said their investigation suggests the AK-47 allegedly used by Thomas in the shooting was supplied by Ortiz.

Police arrested Perez on Tuesday and Thomas on Wednesday. Both men have been charged with murder, attempted murder and related charges.