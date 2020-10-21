19-year-old dead, 17-year-old wounded in North Philadelphia shooting

article

Philadelphia police say a young man is dead and a teenager is hospitalized following a double shooting in North Philadelphia late Tuesday night.

Officers from Philadelphia's 39th district responded to the 2800 block of North Bonsall Street just before midnight for reports of a shooting.

A 19-year-old man identified by police as Tyrone Coach sustained gunshot wounds to the head and body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Police say a 17-year-old was shot twice in the left forearm and taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Authorities have not announced any arrests at this time. No word on what sparked the gun violence.

