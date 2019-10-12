19-year-old male shot and killed at Palmyra house party, police say

article

A 19-year-old Willingboro man is dead after a shooting at a Palmyra, New Jersey house party Friday night, officials in Burlington County said.

Authorities say police responded to the 500 block of West 5th Street about 11:15 Friday night.

Police arrived to discover 19-year-old Jonte Rice suffering with multiple gunshot wounds.

Rice was transported to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden where he was pronounced dead.

Police the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made. Authorities urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or via email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.