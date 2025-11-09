19-year-old man shot, killed in Catasauqua: Pennsylvania police investigating

article

The Brief A 19-year-old Allentown man was found shot to death inside a Catasauqua home Saturday evening. The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the death a homicide. Multiple law enforcement agencies are assisting in the investigation.



A 19-year-old man was shot and killed inside a home in Catasauqua, Lehigh County, Saturday evening. Investigators are treating the case as a homicide.

What we know:

Authorities said officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Edward Lane around 5:46 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, where the victim, a 19-year-old male from Allentown, was found dead from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has been confirmed, and family members have been notified, but officials said it will not be released until after the autopsy to allow the family time to grieve.

The Lehigh County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death homicide. An autopsy and radiology examination are scheduled for Monday, Nov. 10, at the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office & Forensic Center.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Lehigh County Homicide Task Force or the Catasauqua Police Department.