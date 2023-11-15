2-alarm Atlantic City boardwalk fire forces evacuation of businesses, officials say

A two-alarm fire near a casino on the Atlantic City boardwalk forced the evacuation of nearby businesses.

The blaze broke out about 3:45 Wednesday afternoon near the Resorts Casino Hotel, on the boardwalk, officials said.

Fire crews were met with massive flames shooting from outside the casino and extended to the casino’s outside wall, as well as to the sign at the casino entrance.

A minimal amount of smoke filtered into the building, which forced the evacuations of businesses nearby for a short amount of time.

Firefighters had the fire under control by 4:30. The casino floor remained open and no injuries were reported.

An investigation into the fire is underway.