2-alarm fire damages home in Camden County

A home went up in flames in Woodlynne, New Jersey early Saturday.

The 2-alarm fire broke out just after 3 a.m. on the 200 block of Cypress Avenue.

It took firefighters around an hour to put out the flames. Everyone who was inside made it out safely

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter