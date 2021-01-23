Expand / Collapse search

2-alarm fire damages home in Camden County

Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

2-alarm fire damages home in Woodlynne, NJ

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

WOODLYNNE, N.J. - A home went up in flames in Woodlynne, New Jersey early Saturday.

The 2-alarm fire broke out just after 3 a.m. on the 200 block of Cypress Avenue.

It took firefighters around an hour to put out the flames. Everyone who was inside made it out safely 

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter