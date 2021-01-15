2 arrested after police pursuit ends in crash in North Philadelphia, police say

article

Police say two robbery suspects are in custody following a police pursuit late Thursday night that stretched from Kensington into North Philadelphia.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department say the chase began after an investigation into a suspected stolen pick-up truck in Kensington.

Police say two suspects are in custody following a brief chase last Thursday night.

Police say the driver lead officers into North Philadelphia and damaged several cars during the pursuit. The suspect's vehicle crashed on the 2400 block of West York Street and the pair reportedly tried to escape on foot. Police caught up to both suspects and placed them under arrest.

Police did not provide any information on the suspected robbery that lead to the chase. No injuries were reported.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter