2 arrested after road rage shooting on North Broad; 1 injured, police say

Gunfire broke out on busy Broad Street in North Philadelphia Friday evening and two people are in custody, while one of the many bullets hit a young woman.

At least twenty evidence markers dot North Broad Street around the 1700 and 1800 blocks. It happened just after 5:30 this evening.

Police say two cars moving south on Broad Street got into a road rage incident. At some point, people in both cars begin firing at each other.

A heightened police presence already on the streets responded quickly. A passenger in one of the cars was grazed in the leg and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Preliminary information states that the victim is a 22-year-old woman. Police arrested two people and say they recovered two guns, one from each person involved in the incident.

"In the middle of rush hour, very lucky that only one individual was injured out of this. And again, with the number of people that are walking up and down this area and rush hour traffic, very lucky that only one individual injured," said 1st Deputy Commissioner John Stanford.

It is unclear what caused the two to begin shooting at each other.

A bus for a visiting sports team for Temple University was in the area and was also hit by gunfire. Police say no one on it was hurt.

"One of the individuals had a permit to carry but either way it's still part of the investigation as to what will end up happening with that," said Stanford.

Police say around that same time as the shooting, two groups of juveniles gathered and began to fight. Officers gave chase and eventually arrested three juveniles and found a gun in that incident.