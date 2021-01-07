2 arrested in connection to armed home invasion in Logan

article

Police have arrested two men following an armed home invasion in Philadelphia's Logan section overnight Wednesday.

According to police, a man armed with a gun forced his way into a home on the 4700 block of North 13th Street. During the attack, investigators say he held three people at gunpoint and stole an iPad and $220.

Police say the armed attacker fled in a red SUV that was waiting for him outside the home. Police later caught up with the vehicle on 4900 North 16th Street and arrested the suspects.

No charges have been reported at this time.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter