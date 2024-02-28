Expand / Collapse search
Crime & Public Safety
2 arsons suspects accused of setting fire inside Philadelphia business: police

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a pair of arson suspects who they say intentionally started two fires inside a business last month. 

Investigators say the suspects started a fire inside a business on the 4100 block of Lancaster Avenue during the early morning hours of Jan. 9. 

When the fire went out on its own, police say the suspects returned to the building minutes later and started another fire and left the area. 

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to the property to extinguish the blaze, and no injuries were reported. 

Investigators shared video of the suspects walking down the street, both dressed in dark clothing, using a red bandanna to cover their faces.

Authorities have not speculated on what caused the men to allegedly start the fires.