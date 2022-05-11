2 badly hurt in Port Richmond triple shooting, police say

article

Authorities are searching for a masked gunman who police say shot three people Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of Aramingo Avenue and Ann Street around 9:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police Captain John Walker told reporters that investigators believe a masked man got out of a light colored SUV and approached a group standing on the roadside.

After a brief conversation, Walker said the gunman opened fire striking two men and a woman.

A 46-year-old man was struck in the chest and a woman was hit in the side, according to police. They were brought to Temple Hospital by emergency medical responders.

Walkers said a 28-year-old man who was hit in the stomach drove home after being shot, then called for an ambulance. He is in critical condition at Frankford-Torresdale Hospital, Walker said.

Advertisement

No arrests were reported immediately following the triple shooting.