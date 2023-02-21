2 brothers charged in deadly stabbing during basketball tournament at Trenton arena

article

Prosecutors say two brothers are facing charges in a deadly stabbing that erupted during a basketball tournament that was being held at a popular arena in New Jersey's capitol.

Investigators say a 23-year-old Khalil Glanton was stabbed multiple times when a large fight broke out in the concourse of CURE Insurance Arena Thursday night.

Glanton, a Trenton resident, suffered stab wounds to the upper torso and was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators reviewed video of the fight and interviewed witnesses to determine that two brothers, Kareem Finney, 25, and Kahli Finney, 20, were responsible for the deadly stabbing.

Prosecutors say the older Finney brother held Glanton while Kahli "repeatedly stabbed him." The stabbing, according to prosecutors, may have stemmed from an ongoing feud over a woman.

Both brothers were charged with first-degree murder and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Prosecutors say they will file a motion to detain both brothers pending trial.