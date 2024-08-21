2 charged after Philadelphia police catch alleged tire thieves in the act

article

Two people, including a teenage boy, are facing charges after police say officers caught the pair stealing tires from parked cars Tuesday night in Philadelphia.

Josueth Laureano-Montoyo, 21, and an unnamed 17-year-old boy were arrested after a caller reported a theft in progress on the 1800 block of South Walter Street around 11 p.m.

Investigators say police found Laureano-Montoyo and the teen near a 2006 Toyota Scion with its hood and trunk open. A tire and four hubcaps were found by police inside the trunk.

Police soon noticed that the Toyota did not have any tires missing, and a Honda parked one spot over was lifted with two jacks and was missing a tire.

Police say they also noticed tools scattered on the ground between the two cars. Laureano-Montoyo and the teen were then placed in custody.

The owner of the Honda, a 51-year-old woman, was contacted by police and confirmed that the tire and four hubcaps found in the suspect's trunk belonged to her vehicle.

Laureano-Montoyo and the teen were each charged multiple crimes, including theft from motor vehicle, theft unlawful taking, criminal conspiracy.