2 charged after striking properties with gunfire while target shooting in Chester County

Two men are facing charges after police say they hit at least four properties with gunfire while target shooting Friday afternoon in New London Township.

Officers were called to a home on Clearview Lane around 3 p.m. for reports of gunshots striking a window and the garage. While investigating, police say more gunshots were heard for 30 minutes.

Authorities later learned that another residence on Clearview Lane and two properties on Locust Drive reported gunfire. Both residents on Locust Lane were outside their homes when gunfire struck nearby trees, according to police.

After canvassing the area, officers found 51-year-old Douglas Schubert and 37-year-old Patrick Hayes target shooting outside a home on Red Oak Drive.

Police say the men used a 9mm handgun, a 9mm rifle and a 12 gauge shotgun to fire at two targets set up near the woodline. They also fired toward a hill that did not provide an adequate backdrop. The guns used by the men were seized by police.

Schubert and Hayes were arrested and charged with multiple offenses including reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. Their guns and ammunition were taken by police.

Schubert and Hayes were later released and await a preliminary hearing. No injuries were reported.

