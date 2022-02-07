2 charged in November threats to Central Bucks South High School, police say

article

Authorities announced Monday that two more individuals have been charged in connection to bomb threats made to Central Bucks South High School in November.

Officials from the Warrington Township Police Department say the bomb threats were submitted to the school through the Safe2Say program on November 16, 2021.

Previously, a juvenile was arrested and charged in connection to the threat, which brings the number of total individuals charged to three.

It is not known if these two individuals were also juveniles.

Police say they do not believe there is anyone else involved in the planning or carrying out of the threats.

"We would like to thank Central Bucks South High School, Central Bucks School District, Bucks County Detectives, FBI, our community, and the parents and students of Central Bucks South High School for their patience, assistance, and cooperation during this investigation," police said.

