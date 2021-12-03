2 dead, 2 critical in Delaware stabbing

Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after an incident in Townsend, Delaware.

It happened on Camerton Road around 4 p.m. Friday. The Associated Press via WDEL-FM reports that the incident was a stabbing.

Some neighbors off-camera tell FOX 29 they did hear some commotion but did not know exactly what was going on.

Officers responding to the scene saw the suspect’s vehicle, and a chase ensued that resulted in a multi-vehicle accident on southbound Summit Bridge Road. The suspect, who was described as a family member, was taken into custody at the crash scene. Police said there is no public threat. The names of the victims are being withheld until family is notified.

The investigation is going.

