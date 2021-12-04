New Jersey mother charged in stabbing death of infant daughter

A Salem County mother is facing murder charges after prosecutors say she stabbed her infant daughter to death Friday night in Penns Grove.

Authorities were called to a residence on Helms Cove Lane around 11 p.m. after they received a 911 call with an "audible disturbance in the background."

Officers found 26-year-old Kristhie I. Alcazar arguing with another person inside the home and the body of a 5-month-old with "visible stab wounds to the chest," according to investigators.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Multiple knives were also found at the residence, police said. The father of the child was not home at the time of the deadly stabbing, according to investigators.

The Salem County Prosecutor's Office on Saturday ruled the cause of death a homicide and charged Alcazar with murder.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter