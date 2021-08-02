2 dead, 2 injured in West Philadelphia fire that spread to 5 homes

article

Two people have died and several others were injured after five homes burned in West Philadelphia.

Officials said fire crews were called to the 5800 block of Chestnut Street Monday, just before 5:30 in the evening, after receiving multiple 911 calls that several homes were on fire.

An elderly woman, whose age was not disclosed, was found on the second floor of a dwelling while an elderly man was found on the first floor. Medics pronounced them dead at the scene a little after seven.

An 11-year-old boy was cut on the foot and also treated for smoke inhalation. A 28-year-old woman was also treated for smoke inhalation. They were transported to Jefferson University Hospital for their injuries.

Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze. Officials say the fire spread to five homes on the block. The fire was declared under control by fire crews around 7:30 p.m.

The Red Cross was called to assist four families displaced, authorities said.

